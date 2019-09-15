Motorcycling: Marquez extends MotoGP lead with San Marino win

Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Italy - September 15, 2019 Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez poses with his team as he celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Rafael Marrodan/Photocall3000

(Reuters) - Honda’s Marc Marquez took another significant stride toward a sixth MotoGP title by seizing victory in a last-lap duel at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard moved 93 points clear at the top of the standings with six races remaining after denying French Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo a first top-flight victory at Misano’s Marco Simoncelli circuit.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales finished third.

Marquez’s closest championship rival Andrea Dovizioso, on a Ducati, was only sixth. Marquez now has 275 points to the Italian’s 182.