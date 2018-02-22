FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Sports News
February 22, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Motorcycling: Tech3 team to split with Yamaha at end of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Tech3 MotoGP team will end their partnership with Yamaha at the end of the season, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Thursday.

The team, based in France and run by Herve Poncharal, have entered non-factory Yamahas in the top tier of motorcycling for 20 years.

Their current riders are Frenchman Johann Zarco and Malaysian newcomer Hafizh Syahrin.

“Yamaha have accepted Tech3’s decision and will provide its full support to the team until the last race of the 2018 season,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

“Tech3 will continue its participation in the MotoGP (and Moto2) World Championship and will announce its plans for 2019 and beyond at a later date.”

Yamaha, whose main factory team has Italy’s nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi and Spaniard Maverick Vinales as riders, said they were deciding whether to run another “satellite team” next year.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.