Motorcycling: Tech3 team to split with Yamaha at end of season

(Reuters) - The Tech3 MotoGP team will end their partnership with Yamaha at the end of the season, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Thursday.

The team, based in France and run by Herve Poncharal, have entered non-factory Yamahas in the top tier of motorcycling for 20 years.

Their current riders are Frenchman Johann Zarco and Malaysian newcomer Hafizh Syahrin.

“Yamaha have accepted Tech3’s decision and will provide its full support to the team until the last race of the 2018 season,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

“Tech3 will continue its participation in the MotoGP (and Moto2) World Championship and will announce its plans for 2019 and beyond at a later date.”

Yamaha, whose main factory team has Italy’s nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi and Spaniard Maverick Vinales as riders, said they were deciding whether to run another “satellite team” next year.