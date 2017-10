Michelin MotoGP deal extended until 2023

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - French manufacturer Michelin will continue to be the exclusive supplier of tires to the MotoGP world championship until the end of 2023 after agreeing a new five-year deal with commercial rights holders Dorna Sports.

The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on an empty podium in Paris, France, in this July 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD APRIL 18' FOR ALL IMAGES - GF10000386307

Michelin took over from Bridgestone at the end of the 2015 season after the Japanese company spent seven years as the first exclusive provider of tires to the series.

“MotoGP has only continued to grow, excite and thrill fans since Michelin came on board ... and we are proud that our partnership will once again form the foundations of a further five years of stunning racing,” said Dorna chief Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Italian manufacturer Pirelli has been the sole tire provider to the Formula One world championship since 2011, while American companies Goodyear and Firestone are control suppliers to NASCAR and IndyCar racing series respectively.