Motorcycling: Marquez wins in Texas for sixth year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Honda’s reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin for the sixth year in a row on Sunday to take his first victory of the season in dominant fashion.

The 25-year-old Spaniard had started fourth after collecting a three-place grid penalty in qualifying but seized the lead on the opening lap before disappearing into the distance at the Circuit of the Americas.

It was Marquez’s 10th successive win in the United States in the top category.

Compatriot Maverick Vinales, who had started on pole position for Yamaha, finished second and 3.5 seconds behind Marquez while Suzuki’s Italian Andrea Iannone was third.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso finished fifth for Ducati and took over at the top of the standings with 46 points after three races, one clear of Marquez with Vinales third on 41.

Britain’s Cal Crutchlow, who had led the championship after winning the previous race in Argentina, crashed his LCR Honda with 12 laps to go and failed to score after rejoining in 22nd place and finishing 19th.