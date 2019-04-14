Motorcycling: Rins takes first win in Texas as Marquez crashes out

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - March 10, 2019 Team SUZUKI ECSTAR's Alex Rins during the race REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

(Reuters) - Spaniard Alex Rins celebrated a surprise first MotoGP victory with Suzuki in Texas on Sunday as MotoGP champion Marc Marquez crashed out, ending a six-year winning streak at the Circuit of the Americas.

Starting on pole for a seventh year in succession, and chasing his seventh win in a row at the Austin circuit, Marquez lost control of his Honda and slid out on the ninth of 20 laps while leading by nearly four seconds.

Yamaha’s Italian great Valentino Rossi inherited the lead but could not hold off Rins, who went past on lap 17 and then held on to win by 0.462 seconds.

Australian Jack Miller finished a distant third for the non-works Pramac Ducati team, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso fourth on a factory Ducati to take the championship lead after three races.

Dovizioso has 54 points with Rossi on 51 and Rins moving up to third on 49. Marquez has 45.