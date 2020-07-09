Revised schedule features Daytona road course

NASCAR released a revised schedule on Wednesday that extends until the end of the regular season and features the first-ever Cup Series race on the road course at Daytona.

There will be six Cup Series races during the month of August: a doubleheader at Michigan on Aug. 8-9, the Daytona road course on Aug. 16, a doubleheader at Dover on Aug. 22-23, and the Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29. The schedule for the NASCAR playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The road course event at Daytona will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen in New York.

NASCAR said it will determine if spectators will be allowed at the races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.