Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck

Feb 17, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman (6) wrecks during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday’s Daytona 500 resulted in him being rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, his racing team said on Tuesday. [nL1N2AI00S]

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

After competitor Ryan Blaney tapped the 42-year-old’s car from behind during the NASCAR race, Newman’s vehicle careened into a wall, flipped into the air and was hit by another car on the driver’s side.

Newman, who won the Daytona 500 in 2008, was immediately transported to a hospital following the incident, which stunned onlookers and fans, including President Donald Trump, who had served as the race’s grand marshal.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.