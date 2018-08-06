NASCAR CEO France on leave of absence after reported DWI arrest

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence, NASCAR announced Monday, after he was reportedly arrested Sunday night and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

FILE PHOTO: Brian France, chairman and chief executive of NASCAR, speaks during the Beyond Sport United summit at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY, U.S., November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger/File Photo

NASCAR vice chairman and executive vice president Jim France — Brian’s uncle — will serve as interim chairman and CEO.

TMZ, the first to report news of the arrest, stated Brian France was pulled over at 7:30 p.m. ET after running through a stop sign in Sag Harbor, N.Y. According to the Associated Press, tests showed France’s blood alcohol content was 0.18, more than double New York’s 0.08 limit. He also failed a field sobriety test.

ESPN’s Bob Pockrass, citing a news release from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, reported that France was held overnight, arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Monday morning, and released on his own recognizance.

“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” ESPN quoted the news release as saying. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump listens as NASCAR CEO Brian France speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Philip Sears

“Upon search of his person, due to a lawful arrest, Mr. France was in possession of oxycodone pills.”

The AP said he had five oxycodone pills.

NASCAR issued an earlier statement Monday, before it announced France’s leave of absence.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information,” it read. “We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France, 56, has been chairman and CEO of the family-run league since 2003. His grandfather, William H.G. France, founded NASCAR and his father, Bill France Jr., was in charge of the league before the youngest France took over.

Jim France, 73, is the younger brother of Bill France, Jr. and has worked for the company throughout his life.

—Field Level Media