Stewart, Gibbs top NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Three-time NASCAR season champion Tony Stewart was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday that also includes team owner Joe Gibbs, who joined a second sport’s Hall of Fame.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 20, 2016; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart (14) before the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Gibbs already was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for leading the Washington Redskins to three Super Bowl championships.

Also voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame were drivers Bobby Labonte and Buddy Baker as well as engine builder Waddell Wilson.

Labonte won the 2000 Winston Cup, then the name of NASCAR’s top series, while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Stewart won the 2002 Winston Cup title for JGR, then repeated the feat in 2005, when the top series was called the Nextel Cup.

JGR claimed another championship, the 2015 Sprint Cup, with driver Kyle Busch.

Gibbs, 78, has overseen three Daytona 500 champions: Dale Jarrett in 1993 and Denny Hamlin in 2016 and 2019.

Stewart, 48, also captured the 2011 Sprint Cup while driving for his own Stewart-Haas Racing team. In all, Stewart won 49 race in NASCAR’s top circuit.

Labonte, 55, was a 21-time winner in the top series.

Baker, 74, won the 1980 Daytona 500 among 19 victories in the leading series. His father was NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Buck Baker.

Wilson, 82, built engines or served as crew chief for Buddy Baker, Mario Andretti, Cale Yarborough, A. J. Foyt and Bobby Allison, among others.

The five honorees were selected from a list of 20 nominees. Stewart was named on 88 percent of the 59 ballots, while Gibbs got 72 percent, Wilson 72 percent, Baker 70 percent and Labonte 67 percent.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

—Field Level Media