Truex, Kenseth teams among those penalized at Miami

FILE PHOTO: NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth during the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Nov 18, 2018; Homestead, FL, USA; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from a four-race ban handed down Saturday to a trio of crewmembers, last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway turned out to be pretty tame when it came to NASCAR rules infractions.

The sanctioning body released its post-race penalty report Tuesday, and while several crew chiefs received fines, no other suspensions were levied.

In the Cup Series, the crew chiefs for Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 car (James Small) and the No. 42 driven by Matt Kenseth (Chad Johnston) received $10,000 fines for loose lug nuts in postrace inspection. Truex ended the race 12th, and Kenseth came in 25th.

A trio of crew chiefs in the Xfinity Series received $5,000 fines for the same infraction: Alexander Yontz (No. 11 driven by Justin Haley), Jeff Meendering (Brandon Jones’ No. 19) and Bryan Smith (Colin Garrett’s No. 26).

In the Truck Series, race winner Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Toyota had a track bar mount and support that did not meet rules specifications, costing the team 10 owner points. Ross Chastain’s third-place No. 44 Chevy had a loose lug nut, costing crew chief Paul Clapprood $2,500.

Following Saturday’s Xfinity race, three members of the No. 98 team received four-race bans after the car lost ballast during warm-up laps. Driver Chase Briscoe came from six laps down to finish seventh in that race, then won the following day without the suspended team members, including crew chief Richard Boswell.

NASCAR returns to action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with the Xfinity Series racing on Saturday and Cup Series on Sunday. The next Trucks race will be at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on June 27.