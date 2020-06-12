Hamlin lands pole for Homestead-Miami race

Denny Hamlin, one of four two-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, will start on the pole Sunday for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jun 10, 2020; Martinsville, VA, USA; NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin (11) looks at his car as he leaves the track after finishing 24th in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Steve Helber/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Hamlin, coming off a 24th-place finish Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway earned the designation Thursday in a blind draw. Joey Logano, also a two-time winner in 2020, will open next to Hamlin in the front row for the start of the 400.5-miles, 267-lap race.

Kyle Busch, who won the 2019 Homestead-Miami race to clinch the series championship, will start fourth. Brad Keselowski, looking for his third series win in less than a month, drew the third starting spot.

Chase Elliott will start fifth and Martin Truex Jr. sixth. Both have won races since NASCAR resumed action following a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The seventh starting spot will be occurred by Kevin Harvick, the other two-time race winner this year.

The first 12 positions were filled in a random draw of charter teams in those positions based on team owner points.

The same procedure was followed to fill slots 13 through 24, then slots 25 through 36. The 37th and 38th positions were assigned to open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points.

Starting order for the Dixie Vodka 400 with grid position, car number, driver name and car

Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, 400.5 miles, 267 laps

1. 11 Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. 22 Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

3. 2 Brad Keselowski, MoneyLion Ford

4. 18 Kyle Busch, M&M’s Messages Toyota

5. 9 Chase Elliott, Hooters Chevrolet

6. 19 Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

7. 4 Kevin Harvick, Busch Light Ford

8. 88 Alex Bowman, LLUMAR Chevrolet

9. 48 Jimmie Johnson, Ally Chevrolet

10. 1 Kurt Busch, GEARWRENCH Chevrolet

11. 12 Ryan Blaney, Menards/Jack Links Ford

12. 14 Clint Bowyer, BlueDEF Ford

13. 17 Chris Buescher, Fastenal Ford

14. 6 Ryan Newman, Oscar Mayer Subkit Ford

15. 20 Erik Jones, Toyota Accessories Toyota

16. 3 Austin Dillon, DOW/Behr Ultra Scuff Defense Chevrolet

17. 43 Bubba Wallace, World Wide Technology Chevrolet

18. 38 John Hunter Nemechek, Death Wish Coffee Ford

19. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kroger Chevrolet

20. 42 Matt Kenseth, Credit One Bank Chevrolet

21. 10 Aric Almirola, Smithfield Ford

22. 24 William Byron, Chevrolet

23. 21 Matt DiBenedetto, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford

24. 8 Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

25. 27 JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing Ford

26. 32 Corey LaJoie, Storm Tight Windows Ford

27. 53 Josh Bilicki, Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

28. 15 Brennan Poole, Chevrolet

29. 51 Joey Gase, Petty Ware Racing Ford

30. 34 Michael McDowell, Ford

31. 00 Quin Houff, Good Greek Movers Chevrolet

32. 13 Ty Dillon, GEICO For Your Boat Chevrolet

33. 37 Ryan Preece, Slim Jim Chevrolet

34. 77 BJ McLeod, Formula One Imports Chevrolet

35. 41 Cole Custer, Jacob Co./HaasTooling.com Ford

36. 95 Christopher Bell, Rheem/Smurfit Kappa Toyota

37. 96 Daniel Suarez, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Toyota

38. 66 Timmy Hill, RoofClaim.com Toyota

—Field Level Media