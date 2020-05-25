Johnson falls to last at Coca-Cola 600 after car fails inspection

May 24, 2020, Concord, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Broome/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet was disqualified following a post-race inspection, relegating him to last place instead of a second-place finish at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

NASCAR officials made the announcement early Monday.

The car was inspected at Charlotte Motor Speedway and failed the alignment at the optical scanning station. Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports team can appeal.

Cliff Daniels, the crew chief, posted early Monday on Twitter that the crew will investigate the problem.

“Disappointed about our post-race OSS. We think something must’ve broken but won’t know until we get it back to the shop tomorrow and can diagnose,” he wrote. “Tough news after a strong night. This team is getting stronger. We are focused forward. We’ll be back Wednesday with another great car”

The disqualification moved Chase Elliott, Johnson’s teammate, into second place.

The NASCAR Cup Series resumes Wednesday night with the Alsco Uniforms 500 in Charlotte.

