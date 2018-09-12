Kahne to skip next three NASCAR races

Kasey Kahne will skip the next three NASCAR races, with Regan Smith driving in his place.

FILE PHOTO: Driver Kasey Kahne celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 autorace in Concord, North Carolina May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Leavine Family Racing announced Tuesday night that Smith will drive the No. 95 car Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sept. 22 at Richmond Raceway and on Sept. 30 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Smith finished 20th in Monday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kahne is taking the time off for health reasons. He had dehydration issues during the Southern 500 on Sept. 2, an affliction he has battled for more than a year.

“I just can’t control the temperature in my body and my heart rate,” Kahne said last week in advance of the race in Indianapolis. “Once it gets to that point, there’s nothing I can do until I get out of the car. We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Temperatures could reach 100 degrees this weekend in Las Vegas.

Last month, Kahne, 38, said this would be his last season racing on a full-time basis. He said health issues contributed to that decision.

Kahne currently is in 28th place in the NASCAR Cup standings.

Kahne addressed his situation Wednesday on Twitter. In part, he said, “People want to know why I just don’t retire and sit out the rest of the season...the answer is simple. I love racing.”

—Field Level Media