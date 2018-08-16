Kahne to step away from full-time NASCAR racing

This will be Kasey Kahne’s last season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.

NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne throws out the first pitch before the start of the rain-delayed MLB baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers in Chicago September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

“I’ve thought about this decision for many months, if not longer,” Kahne tweeted on Thursday. “It’s time for me to step away from racing in NASCAR full time. ... Racing in Cup full time for a few more years was just something that I couldn’t commit to.

“I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I’m at ease with the decision that I have made. The highs didn’t outweigh the lows and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life.”

Kahne, 38, is 28th in the series standings. He has won 18 times in a career that started in 2004.

Currently part of Leavine Family Racing, Kahne also owns teams in the World of Outlaws sprint-car series.

“I need to spend more time doing the things I enjoy and love and that’s spending time with [my 2-year-old son] Tanner and my sprint car teams,” Kahne wrote. “I’ve had a great career in racing and met so many amazing people and fans along the way.”

He is the second NASCAR driver in two days to announce he won’t race full-time in 2019. On Wednesday, Elliott Sadler, who has driven on the NASCAR national series level since 1997, also announced he was stepping aside from racing to spend more time with his children.

“It’s time for me, as a Dad, to help my kids pursue their dreams,” Sadler wrote.

—Field Level Media