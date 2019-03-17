Kyle Busch earns 200th NASCAR victory

The King has been joined by Rowdy.

Feb 17, 2019; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch prior to the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch, whose self-applied nickname is Rowdy, collected his 200th NASCAR victory on Sunday, when he won the Auto Club 400 Monster Energy Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The only other driver to win 200 times in NASCAR was Richard Petty, aka The King. Unlike Petty, whose wins all came in Cup, Busch’s 200 have been accumulated across NASCAR’s three top national series — 53 in Cup, 94 in Xfinity and 53 in Trucks.

Whatever. No. 200 for Busch felt mighty good — especially due to the fact he had to overcome the self-inflicted wound of a speeding penalty late in the race to get that victory.

“To win 200, whatever it means, it means a lot to me,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. “It means a lot to all my guys.”

Busch led a race-best 134 laps and won all three stages. His margin of victory was 2.3 seconds. It was his second win in a row.

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski — who won at Las Vegas and Atlanta respectively this year under the new high downforce/reduced horsepower rules package — finished second and third on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing, whose three-race winning streak ended in Fontana a year ago, was fourth while Penske’s Ryan Blaney was fifth.

For the first two stages of the three-stage 400-miler, Busch appeared to be cruising to Victory Lane. He led 102 of the first 120 laps and many of those leads were of the multiple-second variety.

But during pit stops between stages 2 and 3, Busch was busted for speeding, and it appeared that for the second straight day, pit road problems would keep Busch — whose shot at winning the Xfinity race on Saturday ended with a pit crew penalty — from making history.

The penalty bumped him from first to 18th place for the ensuing restart. But the Las Vegas native began climbing back toward the top as soon as the race went green.

He got his big break with 37 laps to go when a caution flag waved for debris with Busch back in the lead as a result of not pitting with the field under green a couple of laps earlier. Busch pitted and restarted second.

With 26 laps to go, Busch moved past Team Penske drivers Keselowski and Logano and was back in the lead and for good.

—Field Level Media