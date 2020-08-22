NASCAR's first Black track president hired in Nashville

The Nashville Superspeedway named Erik Moses its president, the first Black person to lead a NASCAR track.

Dover Motorsports, Inc., owner of the track, announced his hiring on Saturday.

One of Moses’ first duties will be to oversee the reopening of the Superspeedway, which closed in 2011 and is scheduled to host a NASCAR Cup Series race in June. The 1.33-mile track previously hosted Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and IndyCar Series races but never a Cup Series race.

“We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports, events and live entertainment,” Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and COO of Dover Motorsports, told The Tennessean. “Erik’s addition to our company and the outstanding reputation he has in the industry punctuates our commitment to revitalizing Nashville Superspeedway and serving the Middle Tennessee community.”

Moses, 49, most recently was the founding president of the DC Defenders of the XFL and has a long history in Washington, D.C.-area sports. He was senior vice president at Events DC for more than 10 years.

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.”

A graduate of Duke University School of Law, Moses also has worked in corporate and private legal practices.

