NASCAR notebook: Ford leaving Toyota in dust so far at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Playoff driver Joey Logano bucked conventional wisdom with his pole-winning run in Friday’s knockout qualifying session for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford was fourth fastest in the first round and third in the second round. In the final round, however, with the Busch Pole Award on the line, Logano ran the fastest lap of the day (191.646 mph) on tires that had already completed two hot laps.

Logano wasn’t shocked that he could sustain that sort of speed in the money round. Far from it, actually.

“Not surprising, for multiple reasons,” Logano told the NASCAR Wire Service. “Sun was going down. It was getting colder. It definitely seems like, as the sun goes down, the track picks up grip. It had so much grip today. From Lap 1 (teammate Ryan) Blaney and I were laughing about it. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going so fast.’

“It’s definitely one of those race tracks that the more you go for it, the bigger the reward is. Also, the penalty is pretty big. We’ve seen that for a couple cars, too (notably Kyle Larson’s crash in opening practice). You get a little outside of it, and you are going for a ride, and it’s hard to regain control. It’s one of those places that the more risk you take the faster you go, but it is also more risk.”

Just because Logano ran fastest on two-lap-old tires doesn’t mean there won’t be tire degradation in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 elimination event.

“When the race starts, there will be some tire fall-off, for sure,” Logano said. “This place has definitely worn into a really good race track, one that you can run the top as fast as you run the middle or the bottom for that case.

“It puts on a good race. That’s probably what makes this one of the best repaves we’ve had. The fact that, when they redesigned the race track and paved it to make the top really come in, they did a really good job with that.”

TOYOTA DRIVERS SEARCHING FOR A LITTLE MORE SPEED

Fast, but not fast enough.

That was the consistent refrain from Toyota drivers after qualifying.

Led by Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers claimed the sixth through ninth spots on the grid. The No. 78 Camry of reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. was too loose in the first two rounds and too tight in the final round after an adjustment went too far. He qualified 12th on the 1.5-mile track.

On a positive note, all five of the Cup series’ top Toyotas made the top 12. On the other hand, they all qualified behind the five Fords that led the field. That defined the mission of the Camry drivers in Saturday’s two practice sessions: find more speed.

“I think our Craftsman Toyota had pretty good speed, but just not quite enough to get the pole,” Jones said. “We’ll keep working on it, but not a bad effort. We’ll start up here in the top six and go from there.”

Seventh-place qualifier Kyle Busch, second in the series standings and likely a shoo-in to the Round of 8, hopes to make his task easier at Kansas than it felt during opening practice.

“Feels like I have to push too hard to make lap time to what I need lap time to be,” Busch said. “We’re struggling for free speed right now — you have to earn it. You just have to figure out what your car is doing, figure out the balance and try to get as much speed as you can.

“With the temperatures being cool, it’s just so fast — just really, really, really fast. You’ve got to be all but perfect in order to have a fast car.”

Denny Hamlin, who will start ninth behind teammate Daniel Suarez, echoed that sentiment.

“Just a little bit slower than what we had hoped for,” said Hamlin, who is looking for his first victory of the year after scoring at least one win in each of his previous 12 seasons. “Organizationally, we’re all kind of right there bunched together, and that’s what we had for speed.

“Just have to make it a little bit better in race trim.”

Busch and Jones accomplished that objective in Saturday’s first practice. Jones was second to Aric Almirola on the speed chart. Busch was fifth fastest but paced the field in consecutive 10-lap average.

SHORT STROKES

Jamie McMurray will join Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kyle Larson at the back of the field for the start Sunday. McMurray blew his engine 19 minutes into Saturday’s early practice, forcing a change in engines and thus a drop to the rear to start the race. Larson, hoping to keep his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title hopes alive with a victory, went to a backup car after the practice crash and consequently will start from the back ...

Kurt Busch, last week’s Talladega pole winner, was back on top of the speed chart in Saturday’s final practice. His turn of 28.997 seconds (186.226 mph) edged that of Jones (186.104 mph) for the fastest lap in Happy Hour. Almirola, who paced Saturday’s first practice at 186.683 mph in cooler temperatures, was third in the final session, followed by Kyle Busch, Paul Menard and Blaney. Alex Bowman, who needs a victory on Sunday to advance to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs, was ninth fastest, with 184.919 mph as his best lap.

