NASCAR notebook: Haley ready to rebound from Xfinity near miss

Justin Haley isn’t pining over the win that got away.

Jul 6, 2018; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Haley (24) crosses the finish line first. NASCAR Officials would award Kyle Larson (42) with the win after an illegal pass below the yellow line made by Haley during the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the 19-year-old nearly scored his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory with a last-lap pass at Daytona International Speedway last Friday.

TV and radio broadcasters proclaimed Haley the winner, but upon further review, the driver of the No. 24 GMS Chevy was penalized for going below the double-yellow line to advance his position. He was scored 18th, the last driver on the lead lap.

Although Haley started his celebration on the frontstretch, at which point did he realize Kyle Larson was officially declared the winner of the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250?

“Well, I did cross the start-finish line first,” Haley said. “In my belief, I still won — unofficially. But I don’t know when it sunk in. It was just kind of how it went. I don’t get the opportunity to go Xfinity Series racing much. How it was put to me this year is, I’ve got Iowa, Daytona and Watkins Glen from GMS and those were my three shots to make something happen. And if I didn’t, then I wasn’t going to go too far in my career.

“So I had to make the most of it. I think I have, to this point. Just really fortunate to get these opportunities because they don’t come along very often. I’m just super thankful that GMS — [general manager] Mike Beam and Maury Gallagher — put me in the car. It really means a lot to me. And they continue to support me in the truck series, so I’m super blessed.”

Haley is sixth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He scored his first career truck win June 23 at Gateway Motorsports Park in dramatic fashion over Todd Gilliland.

Since last weekend’s defeat, Haley hasn’t had time to dwell on last Friday’s disappointment.

“It’s been good,” Haley said. “I flew out to the Fraternal Order of Eagles convention. They’ve been my sponsor the last two to three years. And they’ve been my primary sponsor in almost everything I’ve drove. Got the pleasure of seeing all them. Didn’t spend much time in the shop this week, but flew in out of Texas last night, got back to Charlotte, hopped on a plane and led first practice.

“So it’s been a pretty good week. We’ve got a fast truck, we won Gateway a few weeks ago. We’ve got more wins coming.”

SEAVEY LOOKS TO FOLLOW LARSON’S AND BELL’S PATH TO NASCAR’S TOP TIERS

Logan Seavey will make his NASCAR debut in the Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway on July 18.

The 21-year-old Columbus, Ind., native will pilot the No. 51 Mobil 1 Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports under the direction of crew chief Mike Hillman Jr.

Seavey, the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series champion, comes from the same fertile farm club — Keith Kunz Motorsports — that produced Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell under the Toyota Racing Development banner.

“Running the Truck Series race at Eldora for Kyle Busch Motorsports is the chance of a lifetime, and I can’t thank everyone at Mobil 1, Toyota and TRD enough for having the confidence to put me in this position,” Seavey said. “Not many people get the chance to run a stock car on dirt, and it’s definitely going to be a big challenge racing something so much heavier than what I’m used to.

“Hopefully, I’ll have a little bit of an advantage just knowing what dirt racing is like and how the dirt changes, and I’ve already leaned on Christopher for some advice.”

Seavey, who leads the Midget Series standings, has never raced at the half-mile dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio. However, in the five previous Dirt Derby races at Eldora, KBM trucks have won twice. Bubba Wallace won the second truck race at the Big E in 2014, and Bell won the following year.

“I’ve been able to get Mobil 1 to Victory Lane a few times in my Midget this year, and hopefully I can do it again in the Truck Series to reward them for their support of not only myself, but the entire Toyota Racing Development program.”

RHODES TRIES TO TURN HIS SEASON AROUND AT KENTUCKY

Ben Rhodes has endured his share of bad luck lately.

After his engine soured at Kansas Speedway, he wrecked his street truck leaving the track.

It’s just the little things that have bitten the No. 27 ThorSport Racing Ford.

And although Rhodes raced to a second-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway in his last truck start, a win would go a long way for the 21-year-old Louisville native.

“As a team, we’re a lot better off,” said Rhodes, who is eighth in the standings. “The morale has been down, but that’s somewhat out of our control. But no one has given up. They’ve been working a crazy amount of hours — more hours than anyone else at ThorSport. They’re staying and working through the night. They’re working through the holidays.

“I hate to see that, but I can’t fix it. We need the bad stuff to quit happening. As a whole, morale has been down, but Chicagoland gave them the shot in the arm they needed. They’re back to where they need to be. Our trucks have been phenomenal all season long. I wouldn’t change anything on the team. But it would be nice to get our fleet built back up because of Iowa, Gateway — bad things that put us behind with our trucks. But that’s racing. It happens. We just need to focus forward.”

Communication has been key for Rhodes and crew chief Eddie Troconis. Rhodes says their rapport has improved over last year.

“The first year, I didn’t do a good job of tuning him out when I needed to,” Rhodes said. “The second year, I’ve really found my edge with him. I know when he goes crazy on the radio —- and almost starts speaking Spanish — I just turn it down a little bit and keep doing my thing.

“He’s the emotional one on the team. He’s the spitfire. I’m more easy-going.”

—By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service. Special to Field Level Media.