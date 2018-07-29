Disqualifications help Suarez claim first pole at Pocono

Thanks to a double disqualification of two of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ so-called “Big Three,” Daniel Suarez earned the first Busch Pole Award of his career.

Jul 28, 2018; Long Pond, PA, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez puts on his helmet during qualifying for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

In the final round of Friday’s knockout qualifying at Pocono Raceway, Suarez navigated the 2.5-mile track in 50,851 seconds (176.988 mph) to claim the top starting position when the cars of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch failed post-qualifying inspection.

Both Harvick and Busch had posted faster laps than Suarez, but Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed the Optical Scanning Station, and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was outside tolerances at the chassis station.

That put Suarez on the pole, surpassing his previous best starting spot of third last June at Dover International Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota put his car on the pole without making a mock qualifying run in practice.

“I think this is one of the races of the year where we did not make a qualifying run in practice,” said Suarez, the first Mexican driver to win a pole in NASCAR’s premier series. “We just talked about race trim, and that was the plan.

“We didn’t do a ‘Q’ run in practice, and that’s why we didn’t look very good on the (speed) chart. But we were a top-10, top-eight car for sure in practice. We made some adjustments for qualifying, and actually the car felt better and more connected, so I’m happy for that.”

Suarez was at his motor home, analyzing data and studying where he had lost time to Harvick and Busch when he was told to report to the media center as the pole winner.

“Next time I hope I can get the pole by being the fastest guy, not by a couple of guys being disqualified,” Suarez said. “But it’s fine — we’ll take it.”

Harvick ran the fastest lap of the day at 177.750 mph, but both his run and that of Busch were disallowed because of inspection failures. Both drivers will start from the rear of the field in Sunday’s race.

Since finishing third at Dover in May, Suarez has gone nine straight races without a victory, but he sensed the performance at Pocono was a turning point.

“The guys have been working very hard for the last couple months to put things the right way,” Suarez said. “Obviously, we know we can run well, and we can run in the front.

“All my guys are really talented, and I know that I can do it, and the results haven’t been there. So this is a good thing for us.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - Gander Outdoors 400

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 28, 2018

1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 177.750 mph.

1. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 176.988 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 177.434 mph.

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 176.429 mph.

3. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 176.391 mph.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 176.298 mph.

4. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 176.981 mph.

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 176.578 mph.

6. (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 176.495 mph.

10. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 176.115 mph.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 176.084 mph.

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 175.836 mph.

13. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 175.363 mph.

14. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 175.247 mph.

15. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 175.104 mph.

16. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 174.764 mph.

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 174.744 mph.

18. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 174.656 mph.

19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 174.642 mph.

20. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 174.622 mph.

21. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 174.578 mph.

22. (43) Bubba Wallace #, Chevrolet, 174.436 mph.

23. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 174.236 mph.

24. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 172.520 mph.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 173.110 mph.

26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 173.000 mph.

27. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 172.685 mph.

28. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.500 mph.

29. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 172.278 mph.

30. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.022 mph.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.373 mph.

32. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 168.814 mph.

33. (23) JJ Yeley(i), Toyota, 168.783 mph.

34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 168.710 mph.

35. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 168.045 mph.

36. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 167.389 mph.

37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 166.741 mph.

38. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 165.819 mph.

39. (51) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 165.789 mph.

40. (66) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 164.678 mph.

—By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service. Special to Field Level Media.