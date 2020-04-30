NASCAR to resume May 17 with seven races in 11 days

NASCAR plans to return to on-track competition with a NASCAR Cup Series race next month at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The 400-mile competition on May 17 serves as the first of seven races in an 11-day span at two different tracks without fans in attendance. NASCAR will also compete at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

NASCAR, like the majority of the sports world, has been on pause since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Carolina has relaxed coronavirus restrictions and Charlotte, N.C., is following suit.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

“NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

NASCAR’s slate includes a 200-mile Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 19 and a 500-kilometer contest at the South Carolina track the following night.

NASCAR will then shift to Charlotte for a 600-mile Cup Series race on May 24, a 300-mile Xfinity Series competition the following day, a 200-mile Gander Trucks race on May 26 and a 500-kilometer race at Charlotte Motor Speedway the next night.

NASCAR, which did not announce any dates past May 27, intends to run a full 36-race NASCAR Cup Series slate this year. It also plans to keep its 10-race postseason format and tracks involved unchanged.

