Three tracks to lose races to Charlotte, Darlington

As NASCAR revamps its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, three tracks will see their races shifted to either Charlotte Motor Speedway or Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Events at Chicagoland Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and a spring event at Richmond Raceway no longer will be held.

Chicagoland’s NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for June 21 now will take place May 17 at Darlington. The Xfiniti Series race scheduled for Chicagoland also will move to Darlington on May 19. The track’s Truck Series and ARCA Series races will be rescheduled at a later date.

Sonoma’s June 14 road race on the Cup Series now will be moved to Charlotte’s 2.4-mile oval where it will be contested on May 27.

Richmond’s Cup Series race that was supposed to take place April 19, now will take place at Darlington on May 20. Richmond’s Truck Series race in April has yet to be rescheduled. Richmond’s Sept 11-12 NASCAR event remains on the schedule.

The May 17 race at Darlington will be NASCAR’s return to action after not contesting an event since March 8 at Phoenix when Joey Logano reached the winner’s circle.

“The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry,” Chicagoland Speedway president Scott Paddock said in a release. “We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.”

NASCAR’s return, without fans in the stands, will include seven races over an 11-day stretch, with four of those events on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

—Field Level Media