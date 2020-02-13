Trump to attend Daytona 500

FILE PHOTO: U. S. President Donald Trump makes welcoming remarks as first lady Melania Trump applauds, as he hosts the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House, Washington, DC, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Donald Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the president of Daytona International Speedway confirmed Thursday.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series. Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” track president Chip Wile said in a prepared statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual DAYTONA 500.”

Officials also are preparing for first lady Melania Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis to attend as well.

“We are planning and preparing as if the president and the first lady and the governor are coming. Anything as far as definite confirmation has to come out of the White House,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Air Force One will land at Daytona Beach International Airport, which is adjacent to the track.

In preparation for Trump’s visit, the U.S. Secret Service tweeted that a 30-mile no-drone zone will be enforced around the speedway on race day.

The Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by Fox Sports. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be in the pole position.

