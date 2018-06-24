NASCAR broadcaster Venturini hospitalized after being struck by car

NASCAR radio broadcaster Wendy Venturini, in Northern California to cover Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race in Sonoma, was hospitalized with head injuries after being struck by a car while jogging Saturday.

Venturini suffered a skull fracture and concussion, according to a release by Venturini Motorsports. She “is expected to be released within the next several days and make a full recovery,” according to the release.

Scheduled to work the pits for Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast, Venturini was struck by a car as it was leaving a parking lot in nearby Novato, Calif., according to USA Today’s Mike Hembree, who spoke with PRN president Doug Rice.

“I talked to her a couple of times today, and she’s doing OK,” Rice said. “The doctor told her she’d be in the hospital for a couple of days and be out of commission for a while, but she’s going to be fine.”

Venturini’s husband, Jarrad Egert, was not with her at the time but left to be with her in the hospital upon learning of the accident, according to the Venturini Motorsports release.

Believed to be the first female play-by-play announcer in NASCAR history, Venturini is the daughter of former NASCAR driver Bill Venturini.

—Field Level Media