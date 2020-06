FILE PHOTO: June 7, 2020, Hampton, GA, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (43) before the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network/File Photo

(Reuters) - An FBI investigation into a noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage prior to a NASCAR Cup race concluded a federal crime was not committed, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama said on Tuesday.

The investigation determined that the noose found in Wallace’s stall at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage as early as October 2019.