FILE PHOTO: Jun 14, 2020; Homestead, Florida, USA; Driver Bubba Wallace waits for the start of the NASCAR Cup series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Wilfredo Lee/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors and civil rights investigators have launched a review into the discovery of a noose found in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to determine whether there are “violations of federal law,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said on Monday.