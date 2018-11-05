Harvick makes Championship 4 with OT win at Texas

Kevin Harvick became the second driver to earn a berth in the four-car Championship Round of the playoffs when he won Sunday’s 500-mile Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nov 4, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) does a tire burnout after winning the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Harvick led a race-best 177 laps in the 337-lap race. It was his eighth win of the season, which is tops in the series.

The 2014 champion joins Joey Logano of Team Penske — who won last weekend’s Round of 8 race at Martinsville Speedway — in securing a berth in the season-ending, championship-deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in two weeks.

Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished second while Logano was third Sunday.

Rounding out the top five were non-playoff drivers Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

The series will move to Phoenix next weekend where the two remaining berths in the championship field will be decided.

To get the victory, Harvick had to overcome a series of late-race restarts, the final one of which came in OT.

The victory was Harvick’s second at TMS with the first coming a year ago.

“This place has been really good to me. I’m glad we got to win again here,” he said.

Texas was not good to teammate Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer was involved in first-lap rub with Denny Hamlin. He had to pit on Lap 12 to replace a right-side tire damaged in the rub and went two laps down. Near the end of Stage 2, Bowyer was penalized when a crew member went over the wall early during a pit stop.

He finished three laps off the pace and will need to win in Phoenix to advance to Homestead.

Kyle Busch of JGR left TMS in third place and Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing fourth.

Below the cutline after Texas are Kurt Busch (-25 point from fourth), Chase Elliott (-39), Aric Almirola (-57) and Bowyer (-73).

—Field Level Media