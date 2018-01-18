FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dakar 12th stage canceled for bikes and quads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dakar Rally organizers canceled the 12th stage for motorcycles and quadbikes in Argentina on Thursday for safety reasons due to the weather.

The cars and trucks, which were due to take a different route, will continue as planned.

“Having consulted the competitors grouped at Fiambala’s marathon bivouac, the race direction has taken the decision to cancel the 12th special stage for bikes and quads,” a statement said.

Austrian Matthias Walkner is leading the motorcycle standings on a KTM, 32 minutes clear of Argentina’s Honda rider Kevin Benavides.

The 12th stage from Fiambala to San Juan was scheduled as a 375km timed leg and 348km of liaison. The rally ends in Cordoba on Saturday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

