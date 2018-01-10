FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Sports News
January 10, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dakar ends in the dunes for Villas-Boas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Portuguese soccer manager Andre Villas-Boas has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally after he injured his back in the Peruvian desert.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager, who left Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in November, had entered the 40th edition of the endurance event to mark his 40th birthday.

“We jumped off a dune and crashed the car nose first. The Dakar unfortunately is finished for us,” he said on Instagram.

“Better luck next time.”

Villas-Boas had been driving a Toyota and was running two hours and 18 minutes behind the leader, Stephane Peterhansel of France.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.