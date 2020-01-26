You think I'm fat? Sod off, says Loeb's co-driver

FILE PHOTO: Dakar Rally - 2019 Peru Dakar Rally - 41st Dakar Edition Lima, Peru - January 6, 2019 PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena during the departure ceremony REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

PARIS (Reuters) - Daniel Elena, the co-pilot of nine-time rallying world champion Sebastien Loeb, has hit out at fans who have accused him of being overweight.

“To those who criticize on social media and suck their thumb on their couch, put your ass in a race car and live what we just lived,” Elena said on Twitter.

“I’m a bon vivant, I enjoy life. To those who say I’m fat, I say sod off.”

Elena and Loeb finished sixth in the Monte Carlo Rally, which was won by Belgian Thierry Neuville on Sunday.