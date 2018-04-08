Rallying: Ogier extends lead with Rallye de France victory

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Sebastien Ogier extended his world championship lead when the M-Sport driver won the Rallye de France on Sunday, his third victory in four races this season.

FILE PHOTO - Sebastien Ogier (FRA) poses for a portrait during FIA World Rally Championship 2018 in Bastia, France on 6.04.2018.// Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool. For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com

Five-times world champion Ogier, also a winner in Monte Carlo and Mexico, now has 84 points with Belgian Thierry Neuville second overall with 67 points after finishing third.

Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota) is third overall on 45 points after taking second place on Sunday.

“It has been a good weekend, I am very pleased with the performance we had on Friday and it is very good news that the car has progressed - it was faster than last year,” said Ogier, who led from start to finish and won by 36.1 seconds.

His compatriot and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb, who returned this season after retiring from full time WRC competition at the end of 2012, saw his victory hopes dashed after a crash on the second stage.