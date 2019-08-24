Young's Motorsports driver Dippel suspended indefinitely

Feb 15, 2019; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel (02) wrecks during the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Dippel, who drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, has been suspended indefinitely.

The team announced D.J. Kennington would replace him, beginning this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

NASCAR suspended Dippel, 19, for violating Section 12.1 of the NASCAR rule book, which would indicate it’s a code of conduct violation, though the governing body did not specify any offense.

Dippel, who is currently in 13th place and missed the playoff cutoff, is in his first full season in the series.

Young’s Motorsports issued a statement saying it had learned of the decision on Thursday and respects NASCAR’s decision. The organization also stated that it has yet to decide any actions it might take regarding Dippel.

—Field Level Media