Chadwick on pole for first all-female W Series race

Motorsport - W Series - Hockenheim, Germany - May 4, 2019 Britain's Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - British racer Jamie Chadwick took the first pole position of the new all-female W Series by a comfortable margin on Saturday after also dominating Friday practice.

The 20-year-old produced a best time of one minute 58.894 seconds at a wet Hockenheim circuit, with Liechtenstein’s Fabienne Wohlwend second in 2:00.624 and Britain’s Sarah Moore third in 2.01.538.

W Series racers compete in identical 1.8 liter Formula Three cars with a $1.5 million prize fund for the six-race championship.

The series, aimed at helping women up the motorsport ladder, offers $500,000 to the overall winner and has gained plenty of interest in both social and mainstream media.