NASCAR: Allmendinger wins at Atlanta for first victory of season

Jun 6, 2020; Hampton, GA, USA; Driver AJ Allmendinger celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

A.J. Allmendinger took the checkered flag at Atlanta on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season in just his second start.

The 38-year-old Allmendinger led 37 laps and held off Noah Gragson to win the EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was Allmendinger’s fourth win of his career on the Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley finished third, Daniel Hemric took fourth and Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

Austin Cindric led a race-high 68 laps but was penalized for speeding on his final pit stop along with Chase Briscoe and Justin Allgaier. Briscoe led for 40 laps and finished ninth, while Allgaier was sixth. Cindric finished 16th.

The penalties put Allmendinger in the top spot for the final restart, and he led through the finish.

—Field Level Media