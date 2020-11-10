Dovizioso waiting for right project to return to MotoGP

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France - October 11, 2020 Mission Winnow Ducati Corse's Andrea Dovizioso in action during the race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) - Italian Andrea Dovizioso has turned down several offers to become a test rider in MotoGP next season, saying he plans to return to racing only when he finds the right project.

Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, bringing an end to his eight-year association with the team.

The 34-year-old, who finished runner-up in the championship in the last three seasons, said last month that he was open to becoming a test rider but has now had a change of heart.

“Over the last few months, I have received several offers to work as a test rider in developing MotoGP projects and I am grateful for the consideration,” Dovizioso said in a statement.

“However, I have decided not to make any commitments and to remain free from formal agreements for now.”

“I still have the ambition to compete and fight to win. I will return to MotoGP as soon as I find a project driven by the same passion and ambition that I have and within an organization that shares my same objectives, values and working methods.”

Dovizioso, who is sixth in the world championship standings, 45 points behind leader Joan Mir of Suzuki, said he would focus on securing a strong finish to the season, which has two races remaining.