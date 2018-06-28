Struan Robertson to lead Bank of America in EMEA real estate, gaming

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Struan Robertson as chairman of its real estate, gaming and lodging investment banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, an internal memo said.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Robertson, who will be based in London, will start in July, the U.S. bank said in the memo, which was confirmed by a BAML spokeswoman on Thursday.

Robertson joins Bank of America Merrill Lynch from Global Student Accommodation Group. He previously had a three-year spell at Host Hotels & Resorts and spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley, where he was co-head of global real estate advisory, the memo said.

(This story has been refiled to read chairman, paragraph 1)