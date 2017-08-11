FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Barclays hires Stephen Dainton as global head of equities
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 11, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 2 days ago

Barclays hires Stephen Dainton as global head of equities

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has hired Stephen Dainton as its global head of equities, the bank said on Friday.

Dainton, who previously worked at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) as its co-head of global markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will join Barclays in early September.

Dainton will report to Barclays investment banking chief Tim Throsby, who earlier this year reorganized the division and set out to hire 50-100 more staff in a bid to boost revenues.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.