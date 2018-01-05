FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays names Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has appointed Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking and Rob Mayhew as his deputy, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Gandhi helped build Barclays’ corporate broking business by advising clients including insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), the memo said.

    Corporate broking is a banking business common in Britain but little seen elsewhere and involves lenders providing long-term strategic advice to corporate customers.

    A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo.

    Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton

