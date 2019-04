FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays said the head of its private bank in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Francesco Grosoli, has decided to leave the bank after 12 years, the latest senior departure from the lender following the exit of its investment bank chief last week.

Grosoli will be replaced on an interim basis by Jean-Christophe Gerard, a spokesman for the bank said.