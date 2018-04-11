Barclays hires JPMorgan's Tim McNulty as its security chief

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has hired former JPMorgan Chase executive Tim McNulty as its new group chief security officer, the British bank said in an internal memo on Wednesday.

He replaces Troels Oerting who left the bank in November.

McNulty, who spent 17 years at JPMorgan after working in Hong Kong and Britain’s police forces, will join Barclays in May according to the memo seen by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Barclays confirmed the appointment.

The hire comes as Barclays steps up its efforts to combat the threat of cyber crime, having launched a new joint operations center at its headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf district.

The unit is designed to centralize the bank’s efforts to detect and combat cyber threats.

