Bank of America appoints top EU bankers ahead of Brexit

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, New York, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) has given two of its executives additional European Union-related leadership roles as it prepares for Britain’s exit from the bloc, the U.S. lender said on Friday.

Luigi Rizzo, its head of investment banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will take on additional duties as head of EU corporate and investment banking, BofA said.

Michael Coppock, head of financial institutions corporate banking in the EMEA region, will take on added duties as head of EU corporate broking.

Both will be based in Paris.