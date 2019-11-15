CS names Moneypenny and Warm co-heads of US leveraged finance capital markets

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse named Jonathan Moneypenny and Marc Warm co-heads of US leveraged finance capital markets this week amid a number of organizational changes at the bank.

The pair will report to Jeff Cohen, who assumed leadership of the global credit products business within global markets after David Miller was named chief executive officer of investment banking and capital markets, according to internal memos obtained by Refinitiv LPC.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment.

Moneypenny previously served as head of US loan capital markets and Warm as head of US high-yield capital markets, according to a memo Tuesday from Cohen.

Mark Walsh will continue in his role as head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets reporting to Cohen with a secondary reporting line to Jonathan Moore, head of global credit products EMEA and co-head of global markets EMEA, according to the memo.

Cohen previously served as global head of leveraged finance capital markets, according to a separate memo from Brian Chin, chief executive officer of the global markets division at Credit Suisse. He was previously head of US loan capital markets.