Citi snags Freepoint Commodities SVP: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - John Haynes, a senior vice president for Freepoint Commodities, has left the trading firm for Citigroup's energy division, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Haynes, who traded West Coast natural gas, joined Freepoint in October 2014. He previously traded natural gas at EDF Trading. It was not clear what Haynes' new title would be at Citigroup.

Representatives from Citigroup and Freepoint did not respond to requests for comment.