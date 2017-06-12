FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 2 months ago

Citi snags Freepoint Commodities SVP: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - John Haynes, a senior vice president for Freepoint Commodities, has left the trading firm for Citigroup's energy division, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Haynes, who traded West Coast natural gas, joined Freepoint in October 2014. He previously traded natural gas at EDF Trading. It was not clear what Haynes' new title would be at Citigroup.

Representatives from Citigroup and Freepoint did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

