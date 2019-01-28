HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as head of global markets

FILE PHOTO - Georges Elhedery, HSBC's chief executive for the Middle East and North Africa, poses for a photo during an interview with Reuters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hadeel Al Sayegh

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Georges Elhedery as head of global markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday, taking over from interim head Thierry Roland.

Elhedery will relocate to London from Dubai to take up the role, effective from March 15, the memo said. He is currently head of the bank’s Middle East, North Africa and Turkey business.

Elhedery takes over as head of the trading business following the departure from the bank of Thibaut de Roux in September last year.

A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.