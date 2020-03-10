HSBC appoints ex-Citigroup banker Forese to its board

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has named former Citigroup (C.N) banker James Forese to its board as a non-executive director, Europe’s biggest bank said on Tuesday.

Forese, who left Citi, where he headed its institutional clients group, in April last year, will join HSBC on May 1.

His appointment comes as HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker is on the hunt for a new Chief Executive for the bank, with current interim CEO Noel Quinn hoping to fend off external candidates.