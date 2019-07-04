Senior HSBC debt banker Chris Jones has left the bank: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior HSBC debt capital markets executive Chris Jones has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Jones was known at the bank for his prominent role on so-called Panda bond deals, which are renminbi-denominated bonds issued by foreign companies in China. Jones was global head of local currency syndicate at the bank.

HSBC declined to comment and Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment on social media.