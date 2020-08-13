JPMorgan hires Mann for Australian business

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) has hired investment banker Duncan Mann to become the head of its financial sponsor coverage in Australia, according to a memorandum.

Mann will also serve as the co-head of industrials coverage and joins JPMorgan from rival Credit Suisse(CSGN.S), the note said.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memorandum.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Mann spent ten years at Deutsche Bank(DBKGn.DE) in Sydney and Hong Kong where he specialised in domestic and international private equity deals.

Mann will join JPMorgan in November, the note said.