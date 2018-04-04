FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 4:13 PM / a day ago

Koch's North American natural gas head departs: sources

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Pat Abercrombie, head of North American natural gas for Koch Supply & Trading, has left the company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Abercrombie will join Spanish energy firm Repsol, the sources added. He joined Koch in mid-2016 from Pacific Summit Energy, where he was a senior trader, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Repsol did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a representative for Koch declined to comment, as did Abercrombie.

Koch Supply & Trading is owned by the billionaire Koch brothers’ firm Koch Resources. The global commodities trader this year cut jobs across offices worldwide in a bid to restructure its business.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Tom Brown

