FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Eric Fellhauer, the Germany co-head at Lazard, is leaving the investment bank at the end of the year, he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Fellow co-head Ken Oliver Fritz will take sole leadership of the business, which ranks third in German mergers and acquisitions, the newspaper said in a report released ahead of publication in Wednesday’s edition.

No comment was immediately available from Lazard.