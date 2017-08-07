PetroChina's head of crude trading leaves for Socar -sources

(Reuters) - Eric Dixon, PetroChina International America's head of domestic onshore crude trading, has left the company to join Socar North America, three sources familiar with the matter said this week.

Dixon, who left the company at the end of July, primarily handled lease crude trading operations in North Dakota, Mark Jensen, vice president for PetroChina International America said in an email on Monday.

Dixon's departure follows a string of exits from the oil trader across its Houston and Calgary offices in recent months, including the managing director and president in Calgary, along with the director of financial crude oil trading and director of crude in Houston.

PetroChina and its subsidiaries have "restructured its organization where necessary over the past several months," Jensen said in the email.

"We are confident that our strategy and business plans will enhance our business and lead to continued success for the company and its stakeholders," he added.

A representative from Socar could not immediately be reached for comment.