Standard Chartered appoints new UAE CEO

DUBAI (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has appointed former First Abu Dhabi Bank executive Rola Abu Manneh as the new chief executive for its business in the United Arab Emirates.

FILE PHOTO - A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Manneh, whose appointment is with immediate effect, succeeds Julian Wynter who is retiring following 26 years at Standard Chartered, the bank said on Sunday.

Manneh, an Emirati, joins from FAB where she served as a senior managing director and head of corporate and investment banking division for the Abu Dhabi region.